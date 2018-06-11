1/8 Orin Wolf and the cast and crew of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, 10 June, 2018, in New York. AP/ Michael Zorn Orin Wolf and the cast and crew of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical at the 72nd...

2/8 Andrew Garfield bags the award for Best Leading Actor in a play for Angels in America at the Tony Awards. AP/ Evan Agostini Andrew Garfield bags the award for Best Leading Actor in a play for Angels in America at the Tony...

3/8 Caissie Levy from the cast of Frozen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards. AP/ Michael Zorn Caissie Levy from the cast of Frozen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards. AP/ Michael Zorn

4/8 The cast of Carousel performs at the Radio City Music Hall. AP/ Michael Zorn The cast of Carousel performs at the Radio City Music Hall. AP/ Michael Zorn

5/8 Glenda Jackson won the Tony for Leading Actress in a Play for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. AP/ Michael Zorn Glenda Jackson won the Tony for Leading Actress in a Play for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women....

6/8 The cast of My Fair Lady performs at Radio City Music Hall. AP/ Michael Zorn The cast of My Fair Lady performs at Radio City Music Hall. AP/ Michael Zorn

7/8 Tony Shalhoub accepts the Tony for Leading Actor in a musical for The Band's Visit. AP/ Michael Zorn Tony Shalhoub accepts the Tony for Leading Actor in a musical for The Band's Visit. AP/ Michael Zorn