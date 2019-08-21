1/6 India witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to floods, in various parts of the country over the past week. The toll in the recent rain that triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and floods in Punjab and Haryana rose to 42 with four more bodies being retrieved in Uttarkashi. AP. India witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to floods, in various parts of the country over the past...

2/6 The IMD issued a statement saying that regions such as Odisha, Marathawada, Coastal, and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy downpour on 21 August. AP. The IMD issued a statement saying that regions such as Odisha, Marathawada, Coastal, and South...

3/6 IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kilometre per hour, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea and the southwest Bay of Bengal. PTI IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over...

4/6 After breaching the danger mark a few days back, the water level in Yamuna subsided, however, the vehicular movement on an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the floods. AP. After breaching the danger mark a few days back, the water level in Yamuna subsided, however, the...

5/6 Around 20 villages were flooded in Lohian Khas, Punjab, following damage to a nearby dam due to incessant rains and overflow of a water channel. PTI Around 20 villages were flooded in Lohian Khas, Punjab, following damage to a nearby dam due to...