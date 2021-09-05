Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India sign off with best ever tally of 19 medals as Games come to a close [Photos]
The defining images from Day 13 of the Tokyo Paralympics and the stories powering the men and women photographed.
Krishna Nagar bagged India’s second gold in badminton on Sunday. The nation signed off at the 24th position with 19 medals (it’s best ever tally), including five golds, at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. AP
Suhas Yathiraj’s campaign came to an end as he settled for a silver, going down 21-15, 17-21, 15-21against Frenchman Lucas Mazur in the men's badminton singles SL4 class. Twitter/Tokyo2020Hi
International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed in the Olympic Stadium on 5th September. AP
Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at the Paralympics – a gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 category and a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 position SH1 – was the flag-bearer for the nation at the closing ceremony. AP
Games mascots ‘Miraitowa’ and ‘Someity’ perform during the closing ceremony on Sunday. AP
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. AP