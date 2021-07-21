Photos

Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village [Photos]

Here are some pictures of Indian athletes training at the Olympics Village in Tokyo

FP Sports July 21, 2021 13:44:16 IST
India's only fencer to qualify for Olympics Bhavani Devi is in full training mode at the Games Village. Learn more about here on our Olympics page. Image courtesy: Twitter/@Media_SAI
Indian sailor Vishnu Sarvanan leaving no stone unturned to prepare for Games. Here is is training at the Olympics Village gym. Image courtesy: Twitter/@Media_SAI
Indian archers arrived early on Tokyo. Weather conditions matter a lot in archery and they are making sure to be ready for the big day. Image courtesy: Twitter/@Media_SAI
Here's glimpse from Judoka Shushila Devi's training session at the Kodokan International Judo Centre in the Olympics village. Image courtesy: Twitter/@Media_SAI
Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is among the medal contenders from India and she is wasting no time to prepare for the big day. Here she is seen getting the feel of the shooting range in Tokyo. Image courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialNRAI
The Indian women's hockey team too have been busy training at the Olympics village. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
