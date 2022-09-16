‘Together for the Region’: Prime Minister Modi's busy day at SCO summit
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan saw the three big leaders from Eurasia sharing stage –Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin. It was a day of talks and deliberations
1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Uzbekistan’s capital city of Samarkand on Thursday night to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit after two years of virtual meets due to the COVID pandemic. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
2/6
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greets Narendra Modi as the SCO summit, which commenced on Friday. Prime Minister Modi reiterated to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which has disrupted global supply chains. ANI
3/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with leaders of other member states. The SCO, which was formed in 2001, has eight full members including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as members in 2017. AFP
4/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon other SCO member states to give transit access to each other and boost connectivity. AFP
5/6
Member states hold discussions during the 22nd SCO summit. China congratulated India on assuming the next chair of SCO. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will support India to host the summit next year. ANI
6/6
In his address at the SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India’s economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, which will be the highest among the world’s biggest economies. ANI