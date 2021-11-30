'Tis the season! White House unveils its Christmas decor honouring COVID-19 frontline workers

9/10

The Christmas trees are decorated with framed Biden family photos and photos of other first families during the holiday season. Many of the photos are personal favorites of Jill Biden, who picked them out of old family albums on trips home to Delaware. The decorations were more low key than in the Trump years. There were fewer trees and they were smaller than in past years. The bling factor was notably less with fewer lights. Jill Biden kept the decor simple focused on her love of books and nature. AFP