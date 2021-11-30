'Tis the season! White House unveils its Christmas decor honouring COVID-19 frontline workers
The White House unveiled its 2021 Christmas decorations, themed 'Gifts from the Heart', which include a collection of Christmas trees filling the halls, stacks of books, floating candles, and trees featuring photographs of previous first families
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled her first White House Christmas decorations on Monday with a gingerbread village paying tribute to frontline COVID-19 workers and tree ornaments celebrating previous first families - including the Trumps. The theme of this year's White House Christmas decorations, chosen by First Lady Dr Jill Biden, is "Gifts from the Heart." AFP
In just one week, over 100 volunteers from the local area decorated the outside and inside of the White House with 41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon and over 78,750 holiday lights. In addition, 300 candles, 10,000 ornaments were used to decorate the White House, making it resemble a Winter Wonderland. AFP
There are a total of 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. One of these trees is located in the Red Room. Christmas stockings for each of the Biden grandchildren — Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Hunter and baby Beau — hang from the fireplace mantel in the State Dining Room, which celebrates family, while two trees in that stately room are decorated with framed Biden family photos and photos of other first families during the holiday season. AFP
The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall represent the gift of faith and community. The area is decorated with floating candles. The hallway alcoves and tree displays depict wintry scenes of towns and cities, representing the bonds of communities. AFP
In the East Colonnade and East Landing, doves and shooting stars adorn the hallways. The decorations honour the service of COVID-19 front-line workers and first responders. AFP
The White House library was decorated to commemorate the “gift of learning,” with butterflies made of recycled paper flying out of books. The White House Library holds approximately 2,700 volumes of books, focusing primarily on American history and literature. The butterfly design decorating the room was the first lady's idea. The butterflies were made out of recycled papers. AFP
The Blue Room features the Official White House Christmas Tree, stands tall at 18-feet, and has a theme of the 'Gift of Peace and Unity.' Doves carrying a banner embossed with every US state and territory cascade down the tree. AFP
The Gingerbread White House and village is made of 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing. Even the famous Gingerbread White House paid tribute to frontline workers with eight detailed replicas of community buildings: a grocery store, school, post office, warehouse, hospital, fire station, police station, and gas station. AFP
The Christmas trees are decorated with framed Biden family photos and photos of other first families during the holiday season. Many of the photos are personal favorites of Jill Biden, who picked them out of old family albums on trips home to Delaware. The decorations were more low key than in the Trump years. There were fewer trees and they were smaller than in past years. The bling factor was notably less with fewer lights. Jill Biden kept the decor simple focused on her love of books and nature. AFP
Letters and thank-you notes sent to President Joe Biden hang among the ornaments on the Christmas trees. "Dear President Biden," one letter reads, "I just wanted to let you know that you are in my thoughts and prayers continually." One of the cards features a drawing of Biden ("age 78") alongside an American flag. AFP