Tis’ the Season to Be Jolly: Christmas comes early to Paris
Christmas lights are up in Paris’ Champs-Élysées and it will mesmerise spectators until 2 January 2023. The yellow string lights suspended from over 400 trees resemble stars fallen on Earth
1/6
Spectators gather to attend the Champs-Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season in Paris. The lights were put up on 20 November to kick off the Christmas season and will stay up till 2 January 2023. In a bid to conserve energy amid an ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the lights will be turned off earlier at 11:45 pm than the usual time of 2 am except on 24 and 31 December. AP
2/6
The installation of lights has been entrusted to Blachère Illuminations, the company which was also employed last year. The organisation has used eco-friendly lights which can be used for three to five seasons. Around 400 trees have been covered with string lights this year. AP
3/6
French actor Tahar Rahim, Paris’ mayor Anne Hidalgo and guests push the button during the inauguration of the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season. Each year more than 26 million people come to witness the beauty of the light fest. AP
4/6
People take pictures to capture the beauty of the Champs-Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony. The illumination ceremony at Paris’ Champs Elysee Avenue has been made car-free to ensure that spectators don’t get disrupted by traffic. AP
5/6
This year’s golden lights replaced the red flashy lights that were used in previous years. The Christmas market which accompanies the illumination festival was first organised in 2008 with 90 wooden stalls. AP
6/6
Spectators gather to attend the Champs-Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony for Christmas in Paris. AP