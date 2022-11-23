Tis’ the Season to Be Jolly: Christmas comes early to Paris

1/6

Spectators gather to attend the Champs-Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season in Paris. The lights were put up on 20 November to kick off the Christmas season and will stay up till 2 January 2023. In a bid to conserve energy amid an ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the lights will be turned off earlier at 11:45 pm than the usual time of 2 am except on 24 and 31 December. AP