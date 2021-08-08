Tired and happy athletes, music, lighting and lots of colour in Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony [Photos]
Here are some pictures from the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020
1/10
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP/Kiichiro Sato
2/10
Athletes from India take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/David Goldman
3/10
An artist performs during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP/Charlie Riedel
4/10
Athletes arrive for the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
5/10
Gold medallist Jepchirchir of Kenya, middle, silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, left, of Kenya and bronze medalist Molly Seidel of USA, pose for a photo during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. AP/Charlie Riedel
6/10
Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, center, stands with silver medalist Abdi Nageeye, of Netherlands, left, and bronze medalist Bashir Abdi, of Belgium, during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP/Charlie Riedel
7/10
Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP/Charlie Riedel
8/10
Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, center, stands with International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach, second left, as they raise up the flag of France during the closing ceremony. AP/David Goldman
9/10
International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach and Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games make the sign of a heart with their hands during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. Dan Mullen/Pool Photo via AP
10/10
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP/Aaron Favila