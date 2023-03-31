Time's Up For Trump? The indictment leaves America divided
Donald Trump has become the first ex-US president to be charged with a crime. Hours after the indictment, followers gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, offering support and comparing him to the crucified Christ. For Trump haters, it was a day of celebration
Donald Trump was indicted over hush money payments made to a porn star in 2016. Shortly after the Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president, pro-Trump supporters were seen across the nation standing up for their man. AP
In Mar-a-Lago where Trump resides, his supporters came out in large numbers, holding placards and flags. Many of them called his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen a liar and the indictment a farce. AP
News of the indictment lit up message boards, websites and social media platforms popular with Trump supporters. Some discounted it as fake, while others noted the indictment came just before the start of Holy Week and compared Trump to a persecuted Christ. AP
Some even called for Trump supporters to rise up in protest. Others speculated that Trump’s indictment would galvanise Republicans ahead of the 2024 election. AP
Even as his supporters came out in larger numbers in his favour, Republicans also lashed out at the indictment. Former Vice President Mike Pence called it “an outrage” in an interview on CNN. “It appears to millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution,” Pence said. Reuters
While Republicans and pro-Trump supporters slammed the indictment, there were others who celebrated it. Some stood outside Trump Tower with placards like this to express their feelings on the former US president. AP
Democrats chiming in said he should face charges like any American. Reuters
Security has also been increased in and around New York in anticipation of Trump’s arrival in the city. It has been reported that the former president will come to the city next Tuesday where he will be arraigned. AP