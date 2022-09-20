Time for Beer Hug! Oktoberfest is back and there's every reason to get tipsy
Beer is flowing in Germany's Munich as its largest folk festival, Oktoberfest, is back after it sustained two cancellations due to the pandemic. Cheers to that
A waiter carries beer in one of the tents at the Oktoberfest. This year, revellers celebrated the 187th edition of the beer festival. The fest comes after a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic. AP
Participants dressed in different costumes as they performed during the traditional costume parade of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany on 18 September. Oktoberfest is the world’s most renowned beer festival which began on 17 September and will end on 3 October. AFP
Youngsters reach out for beer at the Oktoberfest. The beer festival generates about 1.2 billion euros in income, according to a report by France24. AP
A waiter carries beer in one of the beer tents as revellers eagerly wait. Oktoberfest is the largest folk festival in Germany. Covering an area of 34.5 hectares, organisers expect to receive millions of people from all around the world. Apart from the obvious beverage, beer, fried sausages and pork knuckles are the specialties of the festival. AP
Visitors run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival. The first beer festival took place in 1810 and it has seen over 26 cancellations due to wars and the pandemic. AP
A vendor hangs up gingerbread hearts at her booth at the Oktoberfest. The beer festival features shops, rides and a wide range of delicacies. AFP