Tilak Varma's fighting knock in vain as bowlers help West Indies stun India in first T20I
Tilak Varma's knock of 39 went in vain as West Indies dominated the Indian batters to clinch the first T20I in Trinidad. Check out a few photos from the match here.
West Indies stunned India by four runs in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. AP
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat. Captain Rovman Powell led from the front with a valiant knock of 48 to lead the hosts to 149/6 on a slow surface. AP
In India’s reply, while most of the other batters failed to convert starts, Tilak Varma (39) was a silver lining as he showcased aggressiveness with his knock. AP
Shubman Gill, top scorer of IPL 2023 earlier this year, could only manage three runs off nine balls. AP
Hardik Pandya walks off the field after being dismissed for 19. AP
Kuldeep Yadav is clean bowled by Romario Shepherd. Shepherd finished with figures of 2/33. AP