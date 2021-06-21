9/9

Among the most popular natural sites is Namtso Lake, ringed by snow-capped peaks and Buddhist shrines, with yak herds and migrating birds on the horizon. Further development of the site must be done carefully to avoid damaging what makes it attractive, Ge said. “It will be hard to protect the ecology and culture of Tibet ... if we don’t have a long-term plan,” he said. “So it is very important to establish a set of values and rules of behaviour for travel in Tibet while building the facilities.” | In the picture: Tourists stand near a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping on a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Tuesday, 1 June, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Mark Schiefelbein