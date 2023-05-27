Photos

Thunderstorm, waterlogged roads & uprooted trees: Rain & gusty winds bring mercury down in Delhi, NCR

Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and NCR region on Saturday lowering temperature to 19.3 degrees Celsius. Uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city

FP Staff May 27, 2023 16:27:57 IST
Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning lowering temperature to 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average, the weather department said. Vehicles move through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram. PTI
1/6
Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning lowering temperature to 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average, the weather department said. Vehicles move through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram. PTI
Following the rain, there was waterlogging in various areas of the National Capital. A group of cloud patches, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, are travelling through the Delhi-NCR region. PTI
2/6
Following the rain, there was waterlogging in various areas of the National Capital. A group of cloud patches, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, are travelling through the Delhi-NCR region. PTI
Thunderstorms and more downpours have been predicted during the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. PTI
3/6
Thunderstorms and more downpours have been predicted during the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. PTI
Security personnel patrol during rain, in New Delhi. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. PTI
4/6
Security personnel patrol during rain, in New Delhi. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. PTI
Uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at the Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, the Kanshiram Takkar Marg and the Mahipalpur highway underpass. PTI
5/6
Uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at the Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, the Kanshiram Takkar Marg and the Mahipalpur highway underpass. PTI
A vehicle moves through a waterlogged road during rain, in New Delhi. Commuters took to Twitter to complain about traffic jams. Major jam building on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to the airport, a person posted on the social media platform. PTI
6/6
A vehicle moves through a waterlogged road during rain, in New Delhi. Commuters took to Twitter to complain about traffic jams. Major jam building on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to the airport, a person posted on the social media platform. PTI