Throwback 2022: When Mother Nature cried and burned

11/20

Elephant keeper Kiapi Lakupanai plays with two calves at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, Samburu, Kenya. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations and the influx of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the drought in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy where they operate. Parched lands and dry wells cover the terrain leading to many baby elephants to lose their exhausted mothers, or get abandoned or lost. East Africa’s worst drought in 40 years is starving Kenya’s famed wildlife of usual food and water sources while increasing human-wildlife conflict. The severe drought has not only put millions of people on the brink of starvation, but it is also threatening the rich biodiversity in the region. AFP