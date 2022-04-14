Three years since the devastating fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral begins revival
Ahead of the anniversary of the blaze on Friday, the mammoth cleaning job of the walls, vaults and floor is almost completed, restoring the cathedral to its original whiteness
Three years after the devastating fire, Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris is mostly cleared of a thick layer of soot as an army of craftsmen race to meet a deadline to reopen in time for the 2024 Olympics. AFP/File
The inferno that engulfed the 12th century Gothic landmark on 15 April, 2019 caused its central frame to collapse and ravaged the famous spire, clock and part of the vault -- shocking millions around the world. AP/File
The first stage of the titanic project involved clearing the rubble and burnt beams, reinforcing the flying buttresses, and removing the deadly dust unleashed from 450 tonnes of lead in the structure. AP/File
A temporary metal scaffolding had to be built for the task, which was completed last summer at a cost of 151 million euros, largely on schedule despite a three-month pause in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. AP/File
The next major phase is to reinstall the medieval wooden framework of the nave and choir, and the 19th century spire -- which the team hopes will be completed in the first half of 2023. AFP
A thousand trees have already been cut down in national and private forests across France in preparation. AP/File
The diocese has plans to add a few new touches, integrating contemporary art and old masters, along with a more modern lighting system, moveable benches and biblical phrases projected on the walls in different languages. AFP/File