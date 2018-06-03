1/7 Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to call for youth empowerment and investment in urban communities to end gun violence. AP Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march across the...

2/7 A crowd of hundreds, most wearing orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, gathered in a park on the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge, many holding photos or wearing T-shirts with the images of people lost, CBS New York said. AP A crowd of hundreds, most wearing orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day,...

3/7 The National Rifle Association (NRA) and the US government are constantly criticised for their gun laws. AP The National Rifle Association (NRA) and the US government are constantly criticised for their...

4/7 A demonstrator carries a prayer card for Daniel Gerard Barden, a victim of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, as he walks over the Brooklyn bridge during a march and rally against gun violence. AP A demonstrator carries a prayer card for Daniel Gerard Barden, a victim of the Sandy Hook...

5/7 The march was one of several taking place around the country to protest gun violence and urge lawmakers to pass gun restrictions. Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addressed the crowd. Actresses Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon also were in attendance. AP The march was one of several taking place around the country to protest gun violence and urge...

6/7 As of 15 February, there have been 30 school shootings in America in 2018, reports The Week. AP As of 15 February, there have been 30 school shootings in America in 2018, reports The Week. AP