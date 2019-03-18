1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away on Sunday due to a pancreatic ailment. PTI
Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to the Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister. Twitter@BJP4Goa
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to Parrikar. PTI
Mortal remains of Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence in Panaji. PTI
Visuals from the last rites ceremony of the late Goa Chief Minister. ANI
Mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar kept at the BJP office in Panaji. Twitter@BJP4Goa
