1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away on Sunday due to a pancreatic ailment. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who...

2/6 Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to the Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister. Twitter@BJP4Goa Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to the Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister....

3/6 Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to Parrikar. PTI Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to Parrikar. PTI

4/6 Mortal remains of Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence in Panaji. PTI Mortal remains of Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence in Panaji. PTI

5/6 Visuals from the last rites ceremony of the late Goa Chief Minister. ANI Visuals from the last rites ceremony of the late Goa Chief Minister. ANI