1/7 Days before the Winter Session of Parliament, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a "Dharma Sabha" rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to press for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. AP Days before the Winter Session of Parliament, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a "Dharma...

2/7 The VHP had said the rally, addressed by RSS' executive head Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, was an attempt to give a clarion call to the Union government to enact a legislation, if need be, for the construction of the temple. AP The VHP had said the rally, addressed by RSS' executive head Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, was an...

3/7 Thousands of activists rallied on Sunday in Delhi on a call by the VHP demanding the construction of a Ram temple on the remains of the demolished 16th Century Babri Masjid. AP Thousands of activists rallied on Sunday in Delhi on a call by the VHP demanding the construction...

4/7 Supporters wearing saffron caps raised slogans at the VHP rally. They said: "We don't want a sample, we want temple", and "Ram rajya phir layenge, mandir wahin banayenge" (We will bring back Ram rajya, construct a temple only there). PTI Supporters wearing saffron caps raised slogans at the VHP rally. They said: "We don't want a...

5/7 Among the thousands gathered at Ramlila Maidan, members of the Namdhari sect also participated in the rally in support of VHP's "Dharma Sabha". PTI Among the thousands gathered at Ramlila Maidan, members of the Namdhari sect also participated in...

6/7 The Delhi Police had tried to control the crowd of Ram temple supporters gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and also closed the gates to the venue at one point of the day. PTI The Delhi Police had tried to control the crowd of Ram temple supporters gathered at Ramlila...