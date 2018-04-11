1/4 Thirty people, including 27 students, were killed on Monday when a private school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. Local villagers had begun rescue operations even before officials could arrive at the spot, eyewitnesses said. PTI Thirty people, including 27 students, were killed on Monday when a private school bus fell into a...

Relatives and family members gather around the bodies of the victims during a funeral in Khuwara village near Nurpur in Kangra district on Tuesday.

Family members mourn the death of the school children on Tuesday. Around 45 students of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School were returning home when the bus fell into a 100-feet deep gorge near Gurchal village on the Nurpur-Chamba road.