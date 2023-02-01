These pictures prove Superstar Allu Arjun has always been a family man
While the superstar has always been busy entertaining the audience, amid all of it he never misses spending quality time with his family.
His caption says it all about how eagerly Allu Arjun has been waiting for this family trip and finally he is ready to enjoy the moment with everyone.
That’s truly a quality time Allu Arjun enjoys with all the cousins and their cherishing smiles are truly heart-winning.
Allu Arjun is here spreading smiles on the occasion of Christmas with all his mega-cousins.
This picture is a perfect click capturing the moment with the elder brother Venkatesh and the younger one Allu Sirish and the three brothers donning a heritage look is truly stunning.
It’s truly the most adorable father-son moment captured in a picture while Allu Arjun is captured with his father Allu Aravind.
Calling up a perfect family holiday to celebrate the birthday of his son Allu Ayaan, Allu Arjun is always on his toes to capture a perfect moment with the family people.