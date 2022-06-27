These are the world’s ugliest dogs but they are paw-some
The world has a new ugliest dog — Mr Happy Face, a Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix. The contest featuring dogs with crooked faces and hairless bodies returned after a two-year hiatus
There are many weird competitions out there, and this might be the strangest to date. Welcome to the World's Ugliest Dog Competition, held in California! Back after a two-year break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest had a new winner -- Mr. Happy Face, who was adjudged the ugliest pooch. The 17-year-old Chinese Crested won the top title, winning $1,500. AFP
Mr Happy Face was saved from a hoarder's house and ended up at a shelter in Arizona. He was adopted in 2021 by Janeda Banelly. Banelly was thrilled with his win, and explained, "I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too." AP
Besides, Mr Happy Face, other dogs too took part in the contest and Wild Thang was awarded the second prize. AP
China Su, a pug rescued from China, awaits her turn on the stage at the World's Ugliest Dog competition. AP
Monkey, a dog from Pleasant Hill, California, is scrutinised by the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog competition. AP
Morita, a Mexican hairless takes a treat from handler Yvonne Morones while standing on the judges' table at the contest. AP
A little girl reacts while viewing some of the contestants of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition. AFP