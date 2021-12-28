The year 2021 comes to an end: Amazing memories from the middle months

2/25

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. For several weeks up until that point, Jerusalem had seen repeated confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police across the city. One of the main sources of growing unrest was the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. On 9 May, Israel’s Supreme Court postponed an appeal hearing on the decades-long legal case. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians escalated further on 10 May as Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which in turn ramped up airstrikes across Gaza. The militants said they fired their rockets in response to the actions of Israeli police who fired stun grenades inside the mosque. AP