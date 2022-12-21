The Wonderfully Weird World We Live In! The oddest and funniest images of 2022

1/18

In a Right Lather: First year students of the University of St. Andrews, kiss as they take part in the annual “Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight” at the Lower College Lawn, in St. Andrews, eastern Scotland, on 17 October. The Raisin Monday Costumed Foam Fight is the culmination of a week of mentoring to welcome first year students into the “academic families” as they start their studies at the university. AFP