The Sky is Crying: Nepal in grief after terrible air crash
A pall of sorrow hangs low over Nepal after a Yeti Airlines plane, with 72 people on board, crashed in Pokhara on Sunday. Officials have hinted that there’s little to no hope of finding any survivors from the crash site
Nepal on Sunday witnessed one of its worst aviation tragedies when a Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara. According to officials, there is little to no hope of finding any survivors from the plane, which had 72 people on board. AFP
Nepal went into deep mourning after the crash with family members and relatives of the victims weeping outside the hospital in Pokhara. Nepali rescue workers have been scouring the debris-strewn ravine for bodies from the mangled wreckage of a plane. AFP
Of the 72 who are feared to be dead, five are Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash. “Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” PM Modi tweeted. AFP
As the country observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims, the authorities were able to recover the black box and the cockpit voice recorder from the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal. AP
The Yeti Airlines plane that crashed was a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft. According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was 15 years old. AP
Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers. But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns. AP
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too expressed grief over the plane crash. “Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” said Jaishankar in a tweet. He also shared the helpline numbers issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal. AFP