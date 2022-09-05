Photos

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be soon ready for public use

Photos show how the Central Vista Avenue will not only add to the beauty of the city but will also benefit the citizens as well

FP Staff September 05, 2022 17:36:37 IST
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be open for public use soon
1/10
The revamped Rs 477 crore Central Vista Avenue is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. This project plans at giving an entirely new look to Delhi’s power corridor
2/10
The refurbished Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September
3/10
Seventy-four historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site. More than 900 new light poles have been added to ensure that the space is safe for visitors
4/10
Concrete bollards have been replaced with over a thousand white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character
5/10
The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have red granite walkways, greenery, parking lots and round-the-clock security, vending zones and state-wise food stalls. However, food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road
6/10
Boating will be allowed in only two canals– one behind Krishi Bhawan and the other near Vanjiya Bhawan
7/10
Over 16 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct
8/10
Sixteen permanent bridges have been built over the canals, making the space beyond the canals accessible for public use. A part of this space has been designed as parking for buses, two-wheelers, cars, app-based taxis, and auto rickshaws
9/10
A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets, and 10 accessible toilets have been added. Besides, seven organised vending plazas have also been added at various locations
10/10
