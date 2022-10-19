The premiere of Telugu film Ammu in Hyderabad was a grand affair

4/5

Ammu played by Aishwarya Lekshmi will bring the story of a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes of her fairytale-marriage-turned-nightmare when her cop-husband Ravi played by Naveen Chandra, hit her for the very first time. What Ammu thought was a one-off incident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Pushed to her limits, Ammu teams up with an unlikely ally played by Simha to break free.