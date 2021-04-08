9/10

What we see on these walls are not reproductions of occurrences - when a building was gratuitously brought down or when the lure of mindless ‘sundecks’ of multistoried ‘heights’ began to proliferate in Mumbai. What we do perceive is Anjana Mehra’s memorials which seem to be born in the depths of floating anxieties – about her artistic predilections and whether there are alternative pictorial means to generate a painting with a forthright statement