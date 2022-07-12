The misery of monsoon: How torrential rain brought life to a standstill across India
Monsoon has turned into a nightmare in India with several lives lost. In states like Gujarat and Telangana, houses and roads have been inundated due to a flood-like situation
Several areas in Ahmedabad are submerged under water, making it difficult for people to commute. PTI
The city of Ahmedabad has been battered with more than 115 mm of rain, the highest in the past five years. Many cars are now submerged in the water-logged streets. PTI
Pedestrians try to walk through the flooded street in Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert here till 14 July as more rain is expected. AFP
Temples are nearly submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of Godavari River following monsoon rains in Nashik and the release of water from Gangapur Dam. PTI
In Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR). Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked all concerned departments to stay alert. PTI
People share an umbrella as it rained in Delhi on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature in the national capital. However, heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city caused traffic snarls. AFP
The Indian Army carried out rescue operations in Srinagar when a cloudburst tragedy claimed the lives of at least 16 people during the Amarnath Yatra. AP