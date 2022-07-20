The life of birds! Awesome images capture the very best of our feathered friends
It's a bird bonanza! The National Audubon Society revealed the winners of its 13th annual Audubon Photography Awards, showcasing the beauty of birds and the joy of capturing them in their environments
1/15
A large, mostly white White-tailed Kite hovers in mid-air with wings and tail feathers spread wide and directly faces the camera with its underside exposed. It clutches a vole in its yellow talons. Another raptor flies above the forward-facing kite, its profile visible in front of a cloudless blue sky. Image Courtesy: Jack Zhi/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
2/15
A Western Grebe’s red eye stares into the camera, its body facing forward on nearly still water. Two chicks ride on its back, with their head cocked around the adult grebe’s neck to either side. Each holds either end of a silver fish in its beak. Image Courtesy: Peter Shen/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
3/15
Two black Common Ravens stand on white snow. Standing slightly to the side, the bird on the left appears to groom the second, its beak on the second bird’s head. The bird on the right stands sideways in a slightly crouched position, its glossy feathers fluffed out. Image Courtesy: Ankur Khurana/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
4/15
A White-tailed Ptarmigan sits atop a rock overlooking mountains and a valley. The bird’s back faces the camera, and its head is turned to the side, showing the viewer its profile. The bird’s brown and white feathers look similar to the pattern of the green lichen covering the rock. Image Courtesy: Liron Gertsman/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
5/15
The frame is full of emerald-green heads and brown and white feathers — a sea of Northern Shovelers. The image centres around one male that rises above the rest with its wings outstretched, exposing the blue on the upper part of its wing. Image Courtesy: Steve Jessmore/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
6/15
A female Greater Sage-Grouse stands in profile surrounded by sagebrush. Spent seedheads stretch slightly higher than the bird. White snow covers the ground to the bird's belly and clings to the surrounding plants. Image Courtesy: Alan Krakauer/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
7/15
With their wings open, two male Sharp-tailed Grouse engage in a tussle, suspended in the air just above and in front of beige grasses. The bird on the left looks up at the bird on the right, appearing to snap at it. The bird on the right looks down on its aggressor, its feet splayed in front of it. Image Courtesy: Liron Gertsman/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
8/15
The head of a Greater-Prairie Chicken in profile is in sharp focus, the grassland background blurred behind it. Image Courtesy: Amiel Hopkins/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
9/15
A female Ruby-throated Hummingbird, visible in close-up from her neck and head only, feeds from a purplish-blue sage flower, her bill deep inside the bloom. Tiny bits of pollen from the flower are sprinkled on the bird’s head, and the anthers of the flower are in contact with the bird. Image Courtesy: Corey Raffel/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
10/15
A Black-bellied Whistling-Duck with a long brown body and pink legs perches on the edge of a gaping hole in the trunk of a palm tree. Its head, which also sports a bright pink bill, peers into the hollow of the trunk that is yellow with early morning light. Image Courtesy: Jayden Preussner/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
11/15
Two Great Gray Owls balance on the same fence post, both in profile. One is passing a vole to the other. Both have their wings outstretched, the gray and brown stripes on the undersides of their feathers standing out against the blurred woods behind them. Image Courtesy: Tom Haarman/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
12/15
A Great Gray Owl sits on the branch of an 80-foot-tall red pine. The bark, branches, and needles, as well as those of all the surrounding trees, are covered in the frost, making the large owl pop against the stand of trees. Image Courtesy: Benjamin Olson/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
13/15
This close-up image features the spectacular feather details of a male Wood Duck. Blue, gold, and purple are several prominent colours on display in the bird’s plumage. Photographed on a rainy day, his body is covered in glistening water droplets. Image Courtesy: Liron Gertsman/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
14/15
A Mallard drake looks straight at the lens, his yellow beak slightly out of focus. His blue head is surrounded by what looks like a halo of white light. Image Courtesy: Alexander Eisengart/2022 Audubon Photography Awards
15/15
An off-centre closeup of two light pink Greater Flamingos facing each other, their fluorescent beaks touching at the tip in profile view. Water drops appear around their brighter pink beaks, their long necks almost forming a heart shape against a blurred green background. Image Courtesy: Vicki Jauron/2022 Audubon Photography Awards