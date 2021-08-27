The grim aftermath of the deadly Kabul airport blasts captured in eight images [Photos]
Kabul is reeling from carnage and destruction after two explosions by the Islamic State outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 85 Afghans and 13 US troops.
Kabul witnessed one of its worst days on Thursday when twin blasts took place outside the airport. The attacks, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, killed at least 70 Afghans and 13 troops, according to officials. Civilians wounded in the blast were quickly rushed to hospitals around the area. AFP
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals where they were treated on priority basis. The wounded overflowed the triage zones of the hospitals and administrators of the hospitals said that more beds were being added to accomodate the wounded. AFP
In many cases, the injured were rushed to hospital on wheelbarrows -- some missing limbs, others unconscious. Image Credit: AP
In the hours leading up to the suicide bombings, intelligence agencies from numerous countries had identified the imminent risk of a terror attack. But there calls of caution went unheard as thousands of Afghans desperate for exit flocked to the airport nonetheless. AP
The Pentagon warned there is still an imminent threat of attack at the airport. However, the US vowed not to halt evacutaion efforts despite the continued threat. AP
A US soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds gather to flee the country. Taliban has warned that the US troops should be out by the pre-agreed deadline of 31 August, and the evacuation efforts must end too. However, the White House has asserted that their rescue mission has no deadlines, and it will continue until all Americans and their allies are moved to safety. AP
On the decision to continue evacuation despite threat, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said, "Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others... But we will not be dissuaded from the task at hand. To do anything less -- especially now -- would dishonour the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan." AP