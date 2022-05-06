The greatest hit: A sneak peek inside the $10 million Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa
The two-floor, 29,000-square-foot facility will provide fans with an insight into how the famous singer penned his songs. The museum also houses interesting memorabilia from his life
1/6
If you are a fan of Bob Dylan and want a closer insight into how the Nobel laureate pens his songs, the Bob Dylan Center in United States' Tulsa is the place for you. AP
2/6
The two-floor, 29,000-square-foot facility will offer visitors an immersive film experience, performance space, a studio where they can play producer and “mix” different elements of instrumentation in Dylan's songs and a curated tour where people can take a musical journey through the stages of his career. AP
3/6
The facility is full of Dylan artefacts such as this tour jacket from 1978. The museum creators say they have built an experience both for casual visitors who might not know much of Dylan's work and for the truly fanatical. AP
4/6
A mailbag with cards and letters from fans following Bob Dylan's 1966 motorcycle accident are pictured at the Bob Dylan Center. While it is highly unusual to have a museum for a living figure, Bob Dylan, 81, has cast such a popular shadow over music since his emergence in the early 1960s. And despite him not being in the centre of pop culture anymore, one can't take away from his cultural contributions. AP
5/6
Lyrics from Bob Dylan's "Talkin' World War III Blues" reading "I'll let you be in my dreams if I can be in yours" are printed on a stairway at the Bob Dylan Center. The museum opens on 10 May and charges $12 for entry. AP
6/6
A manuscript for "Jokerman" is viewed in an interactive display at the Bob Dylan Center. We don't know about you, but we feeeel really excited about this new museum. AP