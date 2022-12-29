The Great Freeze: Deadly winter storm turns Niagara Falls into 'winter wonderland'
The harsh winter storm in the US, dubbed as the 'Blizzard of the Century,' has wreaked havoc across the US. The winter bomb also turned Niagara Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in the world, into a dazzling frozen spectacle
One of the tallest waterfalls in the world, Niagara Falls, was partially frozen by the winter storm known as the “Blizzard of the Century,” turning it into a winter wonderland. Image Courtesy: @QasimRashid/Twitter
Even though parts of the falls were frozen, the water underneath is still gushing over. Image Courtesy: @Kat_in_niagara/Twitter
Notably, the falls never freeze considering the gargantuan volume of water that falls. Image Courtesy: @KCAESCON230/Twitter
As per the Niagara Falls New York State Park, a whopping 3,160 tonnes of water flows at a speed of 32 feet per second over Niagara Falls. Image Courtesy: @WeatherWupk/Twitter
“Due to the sub-zero temperatures in New York, the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice over the top of the rushing water, making it appear as though the Falls have in fact stopped. However, the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice,” said the Niagara Parks website. Image Courtesy: @WeatherWupk/Twitter
According to NDTV, a massive amount of water could freeze on the US side of the falls prior to 1964 because ice might hinder the flow of water higher upstream. This happened five times before steel ice booms were installed to prevent large ice accumulations. Image Courtesy: @WeatherWupk/Twitter
During especially severe winters, ice and snow can develop over the Niagara River at the base of the falls, creating an “ice bridge.” Authorities have prohibited people from walking on the ice bridge after it claimed the lives of three people by tossing them into the Niagara River in February 1912. Image Courtesy: @FilipMili4/Twitter