The Future is Female: Women march, rally on International Women’s Day
Today, 8 March, marks the 112th International Women’s Day. Women across the globe are taking out marches to defend their rights and demand for equality. This year assumes more significance as UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that global progress on women's rights is 'vanishing before our eyes'
Gender equality is still years away but the fight continues. On International Women’s Day, women across the world took out marches to defend rights that are coming under increasing attack. In Pakistan’s Lahore, women participate in a rally organised by Jamaat-e-Islami. Incidentally, marches such as these have been criticised for promoting liberal Western values, and organisers have fought multiple court challenges to go ahead with the demonstrations. AP
Participants hold signs representing International Women’s Day during a rally in Seoul, South Korea. Women in South Korea are facing a year of growing challenges. Despite the decriminalisation of abortion, women still face difficulty. Additionally, gender-based violence and digital sex crimes are pervasive, underreported, and seldom punished to the full extent of the law in South Korea. AP
Women practice yoga in a local train on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Mumbai. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment. Reuters
In Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, an event called “Run celebrates women and their achievements” was organised to mark World’s Woman’s Day. Several countries, including Cambodia, Guinea-Bissau and Ukraine, now celebrate International Women’s Day as a national holiday. AP
Members of Thai labour unions, state enterprises and women’s rights activists march for maternity rights on International Women’s Day in Bangkok. The activists also submitted a nine-point list of demands to the government, which included 180-days of maternity leave, 3,000-baht monthly subsidy for every child aged up to six, a minimum wage increase, and at least one-third women’s representation in the decision process on all committees. AFP
Afghan women stage a protest for their rights to mark International Women’s Day, in Kabul. Since the take over by the Taliban, women have been disappearing from public spaces. Afghan universities reopened on Monday, but only men returned to classes. The condition of women in the country has worsened, with UN chief Antonio Guterres pointing to Afghanistan and said “Women and girls have been erased from public life”. AFP
Women guides hold placard with their uniform during a gathering to celebrate International Women’s Day at the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) training centre in Hyderabad. AFP
In the US, the US-Mexico border displayed a new art piece, which is part of the project “Mujeres Pajaro” by Mexican artist Alejandra Phelts. The art piece is to highlight the plight of women who attempt to cross the border. AFP
Women activists hold banners during a rally celebrating International Women’s Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. Women gathered in front of the country’s parliament to urge lawmakers to pass a long-awaited bill to protect domestic workers and some chanted “long live Indonesian women”. AP
People march during a rally on International Women’s Day in Milan, Italy. AP
Protesters take part in a demonstration to mark International Women’s Day at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. AFP
A woman goes down the subway escalator holding flowers and balloons with the inscription ‘March 8’, after she was congratulated on the International Women’s Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia. AP
People take part in an International Women’s Day rally in Tokyo. On the day, Japan said it saw the need to review its culture and work environment, given the country’s poor international rankings for equality. Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno at his daily press conference appeared with a bouquet of mimosas on the lapel of his jacket, with the aim of serving “as a symbol so that more people are interested” in this commemoration. AFP
Students use flares on a monument of Giuseppe Garibaldi during a rally on International Women’s Day in Milan. AP