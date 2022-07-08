The dramatic moment when former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot at
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of the country's most divisive figures, was shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. Police confirmed the arrest of Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder
1/8
In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, is attended on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, 8 July, 2022. AP
2/8
This aerial photo shows the scene of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, 8 July, 2022. AP
3/8
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (C) is transported into an ambulance near Yamato Saidaiji Station after being shot in the city of Nara on 8 July, 2022. AFP
4/8
A patient, believed to be Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is carried on a stretcher on arrival by medical helicopter at a hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture, western Japan Friday, 8 July, 2022. AP
5/8
Akie Abe (C-head down), wife of former Japanese prime minster Shinzo Abe, arrives at Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, where her husband was transferred after being shot during an election campaign in Nara on Friday. AFP
6/8
A man (bottom) suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is tackled to the ground by police at Yamato Saidaiji Station in the city of Nara on 8 July, 2022. AFP
7/8
In this image from a video, Tetsuya Yamagami is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, 8 July, 2022. He is suspected of shooting Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. AP
8/8
An employee distributes extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, 8 July, 2022, in Tokyo. AP