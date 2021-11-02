The Dead Sea is dying as thousands of sinkholes emerge in Israel

'Goa: A Time That Was': A photo exhibition that celebrates the past with the future A photo exhibition currently being held at the Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts in Panaji features works by noted artists Waswo X Waswo, Ipshita Maitra and Vishvesh Prabhakar Kandolkar. This exhibition, running from 8 September to 20 November, visits three different phases in Goa’s history and invites a reflection into the cultural identity of a place which is holding on to its past while charting its path for the future. Take a tour of the works here