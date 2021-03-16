The Corona Quilt Project turns 12,000 accounts of the pandemic into art installations across Mumbai [Photos]
The Corona Quilt Project presents a diversity of experiences, celebrating the strength and the resilience of people.
The Corona Quilt Project was conceived during the initial weeks of the pandemic as a way to connect people, discuss self-expression and mental health. For this project, a modern take on quilting has been employed where each patch has been made using unique materials ranging from repurposed fabric and gunny bags to tablecloths and paper collages. All photographs courtesy of Corona Quilt Project.
The year-long public program culminates in five separate installations by Dia Mehhta Bhupal, a Mumbai/Hyderabad-based interdisciplinary artist. Bhupal’s presentation incorporates a transformative, uplifting journey symbolically coming together in natural elements such as the ocean, butterflies, along with portraits of the frontline workforce who have led the fight against the pandemic. Pictured above is Live to Rise, wrapped around 23 BEST buses on the routes from Worli to Colaba.
For the presentation at Jindal Mansion, Bhupal has created a modern quilt entitled A Rising Sun. The Corona Quilt Project has received over 12,000 squares from corporates, schools, NGO’s, foundations, individuals and others. Speaking about the project, Bhupal said, "My presentations have been inspired by children’s drawings and their inner innocence. Rise draws continuities and solidarities between human and nature, artificial and natural, then and now. The concepts chosen embody our current reality and consequences of the pandemic."
Honouring the frontline workers, Warriors Rise is a montage of portraits presented on the facade of the Haji Ali Pumping Station. The focus is a pumping heart, a symbol of all the workers have done to keep us safe and healthy. It features individual portraits of doctors, nurses, the police force and members of the Bombay Municipality Community (BMC), who have been the core strength and support of the city during the pandemic.
On the Rise, the presentation on Worli Seaface, wraps around the facade of the building with over 5000 individual narratives coming together. It draws a parallel from the butterfly - a symbol of transformation, evolution and resurrection.