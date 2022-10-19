The Big Guns are Out! DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat thrills and chills all
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 12th edition of the defence expo at Gandhinagar’s Helipad Exhibition Centre. This year’s event is the biggest in India’s history with participation from over 75 countries and a registration of 1,340 companies
The 12th edition of DefExpo 2022 has begun and Gujarat’s Gandhinagar is seeing the big guns! DefExpo 2022 — India’s biggest-ever defence exhibition till date — will see participating from a record 75 countries. Today, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopters performed a display at the Sabarmati riverfront. AP
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate offensive demo on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022. The five-day event is expected to rake in business worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. AP
Indian Navy personnel provide thrills to the onlookers during DefExpo 2022. This year’s defence exhibition comes after a break of one year, with the previous edition being held in Lucknow. PTI
Indian Air Force personnel demonstrate a power hand glider during an air show at the Sabarmati riverfront. AP
Defence personnel perform during Defence Expo 2022. Initially, DefExpo 22 was to be held in February. However, foreign exhibitors were reluctant to come to India in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then pushed back again in March owing to the Russia-Ukraine war. PTI
This year’s DefExpo is the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of a company registered in India, and Exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants. AP
An exhibit of a tank during the 12th edition of DefExpo. The defence exhibition has been organised on the theme ‘Path to Pride’. PTI
The TAL XP lightweight torpedo featured at the exhibition. It is the first indigenous advanced lightweight anti-submarine torpedo of India, developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory of the DRDO. The torpedo can be launched by ships, submarines, helicopters. PTI
The Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Helina makes an appearance at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion at DefExpo 2022. The Helina is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world. PTI
An exhibit of Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion during the 12th edition of DefExpo. PTI