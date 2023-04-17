The Big Apple is here! No, we aren't talking about New York, but Apple's first store in India
Apple's first store in India is finally here and it promises to offer an experience unlike any other. A day before it opens its doors to the public, here's a glimpse of the 22,000 square feet premise and all that it offers
The wait is finally over! After years and years, Apple is opening its first retail store in India’s Mumbai. The store is opening in Mumbai’s BKC area at the Jio World Drive mall. It will open to the public on 18 April and Apple previewed its store a day earlier. AFP
Several members of the press were invited for the preview of the store and it was smiles all around for those who visited the place on day 1. The store is spread over 22,000 square feet. AP
The store design is meant to celebrate India. It features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy. Apple has used a total of 1000 tiles on this ceiling which consist of 4,50,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. AP
Speaking ahead of the preview, Apple’s senior vice president, retail, Deirdre O’Brien said, “At Apple, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India.” AP
Apple BKC, as it will be called, is beautiful and understated. There are benches for customers to sit and experience the Apple products, and a lot of sunlight coming through the windows. It is definitely a place you can spend hours experiencing the products or just sitting around, working on your laptop. AP
Just like its other flagship stores across the world, Apple BKC will be a cross between a retail store and an education centre, which Apple calls a “Town Square.” It also houses the new Genius Grove, which is essentially a redesigned Genius Bar, as well as a new in-store experience called “Today at Apple.” AP
While the Apple store is opening in Mumbai on the 18th, another one is opening in Delhi on 20. Over the last few years, India has emerged as a key strategic market for the company. Till now, Apple users in India have always purchased all their products from Apple Premium Resellers — third-party stores that acquire a license from Apple. AP
Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. Apple said that customers could order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well. AP
The employees at Apple BKC will help customers learn about Apple products and offer advice on the best options to suit customers’ needs. Reuters
Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple stores in the world. It has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy, Apple said in a statement. AP
Apple BKC joins the long list of Apple stores across the world. The company has 522 stores across 25 countries and regions worldwide. Reuters
Incidentally, Apple BKC comes over two decades since the company opened its first ever store in Virginia, US. We don’t know about you’ll, but we are excited for the opening tomorrow. Reuters