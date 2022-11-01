The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is back in 2022 on a grander scale
The festival starts on 17th November and will conclude on 27th of November. This year the festival boasts of an impressive selection of 55 films from India and around the world.
This is one of the films to be screened at the festival, called Climate Exodus. Directed by David Baute, the film highlights the story of three women who have lost everything to climate change and now emigrate to start a new life.
All That Breathes – The Cannes and Sundance award winning film from India directed by Shaunak Sen. The story is set against the backdrop of the increasing Delhi pollution and how two brothers venture to protect one casualty of the turbulent times, a bird species known as the Black Kite.
Thengapalli – Set in Orissa, story of tribal women who stood up against timber mafia and patrolled the forest that they call home and fought to preserve it.
Neighbird – Story of how during covid a couple from Gurgaon realised that even within a sqkm of a city there’s so much biodiversity but one needs to step out and explore.
The Seeds of Vandana Shiva – The story of Ganchian Eco-Activist from India, who stood up against industrialists of industrial agriculture and strived for food justice movement.
This year, the festival has an illustrious jury including filmmaker Kiran Rao, the award winning director of Vidya Balan starrer, Sherni and also Newton, Amit Masurkar, Anish Andheira – The chief president of Wildlife Conservation Trust, along with Pradip Kishen and Lindsay Crowder. The festival is the brainchild of Kunal Khanna who is a staunch promoter of environment conservation, nature and sustainability.