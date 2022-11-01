The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is back in 2022 on a grander scale

6/6

The festival starts on 17th November and will conclude on 27th of November. This year the festival boasts of an impressive selection of 55 films from India and around the world spanning across from ada including feature films, short film and animated formats. This year, the festival has an illustrious jury including filmmaker Kiran Rao, the award winning director of Vidya Balan starrer, Sherni and also Newton, Amit Masurkar, Anish Andheira – The chief president of Wildlife Conservation Trust, along with Pradip Kishen and Lindsay Crowder. The festival is the brainchild of Kunal Khanna who is a staunch promoter of environment conservation, nature and sustainability.