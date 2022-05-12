That's called bling! The biggest white diamond 'The Rock' sells for $21.75 million
As big as an egg, the 228-carat pear-shaped gem was mined from South Africa in 2000
The world's largest white diamond, dubbed 'The Rock' sold for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million) at the Christie's auction in Geneva. The 228.31-carat, pear-shaped gemstone weighs 61.3 grams and has dimensions of 5.4 centimetres by 3.1 centimetres — making it about the size of a medium hen's egg. AP
'The Rock' is a G-Colour stone. For those who don't know, G-Colour is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Colour diamonds. AFP
Max Fawcett, the head of Christie's jewelry department in Geneva, called 'The Rock' a particularly unique stone for having the perfectly symmetrical pear-shape form. AFP
According to the Associated Press, an unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs. AFP
Along with 'The Rock', the 'Red Cross' diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone was also up for bids. The gem finally sold for $14.3 million, a portion of which will be donated to the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross. AP