Thanda, thanda paani: Tips and tricks to stay cool this summer

The blistering heat continues to ravage people across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a new heatwave warning for Delhi, starting Friday

FP Staff May 11, 2022 16:40:46 IST
India continues to burn, as temperatures soar high. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a fresh heatwave spell in Delhi which may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Friday. AP
A boy drinks water leaking from a pipe on the outskirts of Jammu. AP
A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad. While March was India's hottest ever in 122 years, April was no better with many parts of India observing their peak summer level temperatures. AP
A boy cools himself with water leaking from a pipe. AP
People across the country have been trying to find respite from the scorching heat by either immersing themselves in cold water or drinking tonnes of it. AP
People swim in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. AP
An auto rickshaw driver drinks water as he takes a break on a hot summer day in New Delhi. AFP
