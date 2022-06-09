Thailand makes marijuana legal but not for smoking
Some Thai advocates celebrated by buying marijuana at a cafe that had previously been limited to selling products made from the parts of the plant that do not get people high
Containers of marijuana flower buds are displayed at the Highland Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. Measures to legalize cannabis became effective Thursday, paving the way for medical and personal use of all parts of cannabis plants, including flowers and seeds. AP
The first customer of the day, Rittipomng Bachkul celebrates after buying legal marijuana at the Highland Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. AP
A customer views samples of marijuana before making a purchase at the Highland Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. AP
A businessman tours a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand. AP
Workers tend to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of 9 June, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. AP
Entrepreneurs learn how to grow cannabis plants at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand. AP