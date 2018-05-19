1/6 Students cry during a prayer vigil following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, 18 May 2018. AP Students cry during a prayer vigil following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe,...

2/6 People place flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank on Friday. AP People place flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting during a vigil...

3/6 A Santa Fe High School freshman is comforted by her father during a prayer vigil following the high school shooting at Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday. AP A Santa Fe High School freshman is comforted by her father during a prayer vigil following the...

4/6 Chief Nursing Officer Dr David Marshall and Chief Medical and Clinical Officer Dr Gulshan Sharma speak to the media at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Texas. AP Chief Nursing Officer Dr David Marshall and Chief Medical and Clinical Officer Dr Gulshan Sharma...

5/6 Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the prayer vigil. AP Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the prayer vigil. AP