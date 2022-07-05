Terrible Tuesday in Mumbai with traffic snarls, slow trains, and more
Mumbai witnesses heavy downpour, forcing residents to grapple with water-logged roads and inundated rail tracks. And there's no relief in sight, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours
'Maximum City' Mumbai slowed down on Tuesday after witnessing heavy showers, which caused waterlogging at various parts in the city. AFP
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period. PTI
The weatherman has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places. AFP
The heavy rains also resulted in waterlogging, affecting vehicular traffic. The vehicular movement was slow at Dadar TT, Parel TT, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Wadala in central Mumbai, Tembi bridge in Chembur, and near the Mankhurd railway station due to water rising up to one to two feet. AFP
Traffic police personnel were deployed at various locations to avoid vehicular congestion due to the heavy rains. AFP
With officials sounding off a heavy rainfall alert, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property. AFP
School children cross flooded street during rain showers in Mumbai. AFP
Traffic was at a standstill on highways. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject flood waters in several areas. PTI
Local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway due to waterlogging on tracks near Kurla, slowing down train movement. PTI
A municipal worker clears branches of a tree after it fell during rainfall in Mumbai. AP