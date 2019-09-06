1/8 Curbs were imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to revoke the state's special status under Article 370. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the Valley as the situation improved with the passage of time. AP Curbs were imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to...

2/8 However, the state government's efforts to open schools have not borne fruit as most of the parents are keeping their children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. The officials said on Thursday that attendance remained thin in many government offices due to lack of public transport.

3/8 Normal life continued to remain affected on the 33rd day as well. Markets and other business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads, officials said. Compared to the past few days, fewer private vehicles were seen on the roads on Friday.

4/8 The authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the Valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

5/8 A fact-finding report by Free Speech Collective revealed that contrary to government claims, the information clampdown and unofficial curfew-like situation has resulted in the throttling of independent media.

6/8 The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against alleged media and communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on 16 September. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined to pass any order on Thursday.

7/8 There was a state-wide communication blackout in the state. But officials in Kashmir said they restored 19 more telephone exchanges, a month after telephone services were snapped. There are around 100 telephone exchanges in Kashmir Valley.