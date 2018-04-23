1/7 US police were on the lookout for a semi-nude gunman who shot four people dead at a waffle restaurant Sunday after he fled from a "hero" who disarmed him. AP US police were on the lookout for a semi-nude gunman who shot four people dead at a waffle...

2/7 Police in the Tennessee city of Nashville said the suspect in the country's latest mass shooting may have had "mental issues," and the incident led the city's mayor to issue an unusually blunt call for "comprehensive gun reform." AP Police in the Tennessee city of Nashville said the suspect in the country's latest mass shooting...

3/7 The Metro Nashville Police Department said Taurean Sanderlin, 29, Joe Perez, 20, and Deebony Groves, 21, were shot dead at the all-night Waffle House restaurant in the suburb of Antioch at 3:25 am (08:25 local time). The fourth victim, 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva, died in hospital. A body is carried out of Waffle House after the shooting. AP The Metro Nashville Police Department said Taurean Sanderlin, 29, Joe Perez, 20, and Deebony...

4/7 Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Travis Reinking and said he could be armed with a rifle and a handgun, after firing an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at the restaurant, where he was nude except for a green jacket. A military-style weapon, the AR-15 has been regularly used in US mass shootings. AP Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Travis Reinking and said he could be armed with a...

5/7 James Shaw, 29, told a press conference that he and his friend had sat down in the diner after visiting a nightclub, when they thought a pile of plates had crashed. "I saw the Waffle House employees scatter. Then I looked back and I saw a person laying on the ground right at the entrance of the door," said Shaw, wearing a brown suit jacket and with his right forearm bandaged. AP James Shaw, 29, told a press conference that he and his friend had sat down in the diner after...

6/7 As the shooter was either reloading or the weapon jammed, Shaw ran and hit him with the swivel door, leading to a scuffle. Police said they believe the gunman discarded the jacket while fleeing to his home, where he put on a pair of pants and then disappeared into nearby woods. James Shaw, right, gets a hug from Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer. AP As the shooter was either reloading or the weapon jammed, Shaw ran and hit him with the swivel...