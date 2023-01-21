Temple of Democracy: Sneak peek inside new Parliament building
Likely to be inaugurated in March, the new Parliament building, is constructed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The new building has bigger halls, a library, committee rooms with the latest communication technology and convenient parking spaces
The central government has released the first look from inside the new Parliament building, which is likely to be inaugurated in March this year, according to India Today. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last year unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament under the Central Vista redevelopment. The building is meant to accommodate the growing number of elected representatives due to delimitations over the past few decades. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
The new Parliament building has bigger halls, a library and convenient parking spaces. The Lok Sabha is expected to have 888 seats, “with ease of sitting for MPs.” The Constitutional hall symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of democracy, as per the website. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
As per the Central vista website, its design is based on the theme of the national bird — peacock. A larger Rajya Sabha Hall is expected to have 384 seats and its design is based on the theme of the national flower — lotus. The central lounge will coordinate with the open courtyard, which will have the Banyan, the national tree. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
In the new Parliament, the conference rooms and offices of the new building are designed to be secure, and efficient, and are equipped with the latest communications technology. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
According to Indian Express, earlier the government said the new Parliament “will have extensive use of wooden structure…rooted in traditional motifs and elements…” The floors of the new building would have “hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.” Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
The estimated cost of construction of the new Parliament building is Rs 971 crore. This covers all features, including construction, safety gear, and other elements. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
According to the central government, more than 23 lakh jobs have already been created for the new Parliament’s construction. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in
The structure was constructed next to the current Parliament House and was designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, under the direction of architect Bimal Patel, reported Indian Express. Image Courtesy: centralvista.gov.in