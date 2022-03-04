Tears of relief: Tired smiles, heartwarming hugs and victory signs as Indian students safely return from Ukraine
Emotions are running high at airports across Indian cities as anxious family members are reunited with their loved ones after the Indian government is successfully bringing children back home from war-hit Ukraine through Operation Ganga
Over 80 flights and 24 ministers have been pressed into action to evacuate Indians from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga. At airports across India, emotional scenes have been captured as students returned home to their families, much to their relief. Here, a student who fled the conflict kisses her mother after she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. AP
The anxious wait of many parents to reunite with their children ended in joy at the airports after the Indian government successfully brought their loved ones safely back home from the war-hit Ukraine. AP
Most children in Ukraine had gone for their higher studies in medicine and engineering. Parents were eager to hold their kids in arms as the news of the Russian invasion sent shockwaves to many. AFP
Officials said that more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days. AFP
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February due to the Russian military offensive. AP
Parents hug Iqra Praveen, an Indian student studying in Ukraine who fled the conflict, after she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. AP
The civil aviation ministry said India has till now brought back 6,998 people on special flights -- including the ones operated by the Indian Air Force -- since 22 February. AFP
Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals. Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland. AFP
Staff at airports witnessed an array of emotions as parents gave their children a grand welcome with flowers, cards and warm hugs upon their arrival. AFP
Indian students wave as a batch of 250 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrived from Bucharest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. AP