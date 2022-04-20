Tears, fears and mass burials: Ukraine bids final goodbye to its war dead
Since Russia's war against Ukraine began, 56 days ago, thousands of Ukrainians have died. Several burial sites have been hastily dug in the past two weeks so that residents can provide their loved ones a final resting ground
1/7
Russia's attacks on Ukraine are so severe in some places that Ukrainians have set up mass graves to bury their dead. In Irpin, there are at least three rows of new graves for those killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP
2/7
Three dug graves are ready for the next funerals at the cemetery in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
3/7
Galyna Bondar mourns next to the grave of her son Oleksandr, 32, after burying him at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
4/7
Coffins being buried during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine. In Bucha, Ukrainian forces have buried hundreds of people in a mass grave. Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk had said that at least 280 people had already been laid to rest in these mass graves. AFP
5/7
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the coffin of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, during his funeral in the cemetery of Mykulychi. Nadiya could have a proper funeral for her son only after nine days -- the time it took for her to find his body. AP
6/7
Relatives of Mykhailo Romaniuk, who was shot dead on his bicycle on 6 March, bury his coffin at a cemetery in Bucha. AFP
7/7
The mother of Ukrainian soldier Lubomyr Hudzeliak, who was killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, mourns over his flag-draped coffin during his funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery, in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. AFP