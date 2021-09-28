Taxi-top garden: Thailand's idle cabs come to life as drivers grow food on roofs

6/7

Thailand’s new infections have ranged just under 15,000 in recent days after peaking above 23,400 in mid-August. The government hopes the country is easing out of this wave, which has been the deadliest so far, accounting for 97 percent of Thailand’s total cases and more than 99 percent of its deaths. Thailand has recorded more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and 15,600 deaths. AFP