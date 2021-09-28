Taxi-top garden: Thailand's idle cabs come to life as drivers grow food on roofs
The result looks more like an eye-grabbing art installation than a car park, which draws attention to the plight of operators who have been badly hit by coronavirus lockdown measures
In a car park in Thailand's capital of Bangkok, green shoots sprout from the roofs of colourful taxis. A mass graveyard for Bangkok's flamboyantly coloured cabs left idle and decaying by coronavirus curbs has come to life with mini vegetable gardens and frog ponds set up to help feed out-of-work drivers. AFP
Workers at the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative built the miniature gardens by stretching black bin liners across bamboo frames and covering them with soil. They then planted a variety of crops, including chillies, cucumbers and courgettes. AFP
"This is our last option," Thapakorn Assawalertkun, one of the company owners, told AFP, saying many of the vehicles still had large loans outstanding on them. "We figured we'd grow vegetables and farm frogs on the roofs of these taxis." AFP
Kamolporn Boonnitiyong, an administrator with the company, said though the gardens keep people occupied, they are only a temporary fix. "To a certain extent, it has helped with lessening our stress but it isn't really the answer," Kamolporn was quoted as saying. AFP
The taxi trade in Bangkok normally relies heavily on tourism but tight restrictions on entering the country means it has almost come to a standstill. Growing vegetables on top of the roofs won't damage the taxis since most of them have already been damaged beyond repair. The engines are broken, tyres are flat. AFP
Thailand’s new infections have ranged just under 15,000 in recent days after peaking above 23,400 in mid-August. The government hopes the country is easing out of this wave, which has been the deadliest so far, accounting for 97 percent of Thailand’s total cases and more than 99 percent of its deaths. Thailand has recorded more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and 15,600 deaths. AFP
The eggplants, chillies, cucumbers, courgettes and basil grown on the cars -- along with the frogs -- will help feed the out-of-work drivers and employees. And if crops are good, they plan to sell any surplus at local markets. AFP